Hulu shares details on this year's Lollapalooza livestream

There are countless justifiable reasons for skipping Lollapalooza this year—the Delta variant is scary, Chicago gets hot as fuck in the summer, a year away from crowds hasn’t made the heart grow any fonder—but whatever reason your reason is, Hulu and Lollapalooza have you covered: This year, specifically this weekend, Hulu subscribers will be able to enjoy a special livestream of all four days of the music festival from their own homes. That means air conditioning, hopefully no Delta variant, and also hopefully very few pushy Chicagoans trying to get a better position to see Jimmy Eat World. The real in-person Lollapalooza is requiring vaccine cards or negative COVID tests, but you don’t need to worry about that if you don’t leave your home! (It’s still most likely a good idea to get vaccinated, though. Go do it if you can.)

The festival is starting on Thursday and will run through Sunday night, with Hulu subscribers getting access for free. Uproxx has assembled the full schedule, which you can see at that link, but here are the headliners for each day (in central time, since we’re talking about Chicago): On Thursday, Jimmy Eat World is playing at 6:20, followed by Steve Aoki at 8:30. On Friday, Jack Harlow goes on at 8 and Tyler The Creator closes at 9:05. On Saturday, Journey plays at 8:30 and Post Malone at 9:20 (which is kinda sad for Journey, huh?). Finally, on Sunday, Modest Mouse goes on at 6:10, Band Of Horses follows at 7:15, and then Foo Fighters closes it out at 8:20. There will be other performers earlier than those each day, but those are the biggest names you’ll see on the Hulu livestreams. This is a new thing for both Hulu and Lollapalooza, so it’ll be interesting to see if it happens again next year.