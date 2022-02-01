If there’s anything we’ve learned from rom-coms of the past, is that elaborate schemes to get your ex back always work out exactly how they’re supposed to, especially when jealousy is involved... Okay no they don’t, but it’s obvious Charlie Day and Jenny Slate’s characters in the new Amazon feature I Want You Back have not watched enough rom-coms to know that.

While crying in an apartment stairwell at the same time, Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) realize they’ve both been dumped by two people they each think is their soulmate. As both of them wallow in sadness, clutching to the remains of their relationships, their previous partners have moved on to new, hot people. So the pair hatch a sabotage scheme which involves Emma seducing Peter’s ex’s new guy (and maybe Peter’s ex herself from the looks of it), and Peter bro-friending Emma’s ex at the gym. From there the hijinks ensue.

Along the way, Peter and get to know each other—and we all know that at one point they will realize it’s each other they want to be with, but that pro bably won’t happen until the end. It seems like a predictable plot that’s nearly completely laid out in the two trailers shared so far, but come on, it’s a Jenny Slate and Charlie Day rom-com.

In addition to Slate and Day, I Want You Back stars Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Clark Backo (Letterkenny). The film is written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, the writers behind Love, Simon who most recently created How I Met Your Father. I Want You Back is directed by Jason Orley, whose previous directing work includes two Pete Davidson specials (which explains his little cameo performance as a drug dealer).

I Want You Back premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.