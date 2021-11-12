If real human boy and Facebook—sorry, Meta—CEO Mark Zuckerberg has given the world anything positive, it’s the many laughs that his public appearances provide. Whether he’s showing off the exciting possibilities of virtual reality boardrooms on TV, recreating a Patterson-Gimlin film screenshot by surfing around wearing a seagull shit face mask, or squirming in front of Congress for our collective pleasure, Zuckerberg is at his best when he’s giving the world he’s taken so much from a little bit back in the form of mockery fodder.



As proof that it isn’t just individuals who can enjoy clowning on him, we now have a national tourism video from Iceland getting in on the fun with a video welcoming us all to “the Icelandverse.”



The ad, created by Icelandic tourism company Inspired By Iceland, is a well-produced, highly specific parody of Zuckerberg’s metaverse announcement video. It stars Iceland’s “Chief Visionary Officer,” a bowl-cutted hobgoblin named Zack Mossbergsson, who tells us about his “revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird.”

Mossbergsson introduces us to the wonderful possibilities of “the Icelandverse,” a place where we can all enjoy “enhanced actual reality without silly-looking headsets.”



There’s “water that’s wet,” “humans to connect with,” “skies you can see with your eyeballs,” and “volcanic rocks you can caress.” Mossbergsson shows it all to us, slathering his face in white sunscreen, hopping into a hot spring with an actual human, and narrating scenic views. “So join us today, or tomorrow, or whenever,” he concludes.



Iceland is very good at making the world laugh, whether that’s through excellent Eurovision entries or by attracting tourists through campaigns designed to harvest our pandemic scream energy and celebrate its contributions to Will Ferrell cinema. For that—and the promise of stupid birds and magnificent waterfalls to look at—it seems like people around the world owe the country a visit.



