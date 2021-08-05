It’s all been leading up to this! Netflix’s Cobra Kai (formerly YouTube’s Cobra Kai) loves a good dramatic teaser, or at least a tongue-in-cheek dramatic teaser that can have its cake and eat it too, and that’s exactly what’s going on in this preview for the show’s upcoming fourth season. The Karate Kid sequel series is finally heading to the All Valley karate tournament—a.k.a. the big event from the movie where Daniel LaRusso gets his big cathartic victory against the evil Johnny Lawrence. This time around, though, Johnny and Daniel have teamed up to defeat Cobra Kai together, which is once again being led by the evil (but, like, really evil) John Kreese, played by Martin Kove, reprising his role as the old Cobra Kai boss.

Deadline teases that there will also be some new drama between Daniel’s daughter (played by Mary Mouser) and her friend Tory at Cobra Kai (played by Peyton List), with series co-creator Jon Hurwitz suggesting that this new rivalry will be a major factor for the show going forward and that season four will be “a very special season” for those two characters in particular. Here’s what we’d like to know: With the All Valley tournament coming back, is somebody going to sweep a damn leg or get somebody a bodybag? If we ran the tournament, we would probably institute a ban on leg sweeps and bodybags, not because it’s dangerous but because it would be annoying to have every climactic bout end with two teenagers trying to land crane kicks every year. S urely Johnny and Daniel have earned a chance to bring it back, though. We’ll see one way or another when season four of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix at some point in December. (A specific premiere date has not been announced and will presumably accompany a longer trailer.)

