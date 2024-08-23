Another "dead" Marvel character comes back, and more casting news of the week James Spader returns as Ultron for Disney+'s Vision series, One Piece adds second season stars and more from the world of casting

Move over, Robert Downey Jr., there’s a newly resurrected Marvel star in town. Well—it’s not as exciting as an RDJ return, but it’s still notable: according to The Hollywood Reporter, James Spader will reprise the role of Ultron in the upcoming Vision series for Disney+. This one’s a bit of an easier get, because Spader only has to do the voice acting for Ultron. It also marks Spader’s first role in anything since the conclusion of his long-running NBC series, The Blacklist.

Narratively, it does make sense to bring Ultron back, because he’s the one who created Vision in the second team film, Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Tony Stark (Downey) created Ultron to protect the planet, and Ultron created Vision to help destroy humanity. Vision turned against Ultron and became an Avenger instead, fell in love with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), died, was partially resurrected by Wanda’s magic, was destroyed again in WandaVision, but ultimately had his memories preserved in an all-white android body created by the U.S. government. That’s the version of Vision we’ll be meeting in the Disney+ series. Ultron was also destroyed at the end of Age Of Ultron, so we’ll have to wait and see if he’s returning as a flashback, or maybe as some sort of figment of Vision’s consciousness, or if he’ll be out-and-out resurrected.

Elsewhere in the world of casting, Jack Black and Paul Rudd are circling a horror comedy Anaconda reboot, football star Travis Kelce landed a couple of jobs, Anya Taylor-Joy is returning to Netflix, Michaela Coel has created her next role, and more.