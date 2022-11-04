It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally d ubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.

Starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye) as yet another culture-defining Tammy and Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) as George, Showtime promises the drama will chronicle the “ complicated-but-enduring relationship [that] inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.”

George & Tammy (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Highlighted by Chastain singing a cover of Tammy’s 1969 hit “Stand By Your Man,” the trailer weaves together the duo’s fast-moving love story. While we see the two affectionately singing together on stage, the darker undercurrents of their lives aren’t exactly hidden behind a shiny velour of well-tailored Nudie suits and big, to-the-heavens hair. The couple’s struggles with addiction, rising fame, and maintaining their status as hit-makers will be well-documented in the series, piecing together what caught the attention of Nashville and the nation at large.

Created by Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and with John Hillcoat (Lawless) directing all six episodes, the supporting cast is made up by Walton Goggins (Justified), Katy Mixon (The Thing About Pam), Kelly McCormack (A League Of Their Own), David Wilson Barnes (The Bourne Legacy), Joshua C. Allen (Cloak & Dagger), and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus).

George & Tammy premieres on Showtime and the Paramount Network on December 4 at 9 P.M. ET, with the remainder of episodes available exclusively on Showtime.