Jim Carrey may play tormented future-man George Jetson

George Jetson sure seems like a miserable sonovabitch, doesn’t he? The man works two hours a week, owns his own flying car and high-rise space pod, and once got to meet several time-traveling members of the WWE. (Also, he’ll apparently live to be 150, while never actually having to go through the indignity of being born.) But all the man ever seems to do is complain, simply because his entire universe—rude bosses, indifferent wife, feckless children—was apparently designed to treat him with a complete and total lack of respect. Hell, we live with that, and without the loving comfort of a robot maid or a high-tech space treadmill that, honestly, seems like a class-action lawsuit waiting to happen.

Jetson’s highly comfortable existential hell is reportedly set to get some new cinematic focus soon, too, as Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is eyeing a film adaptation of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon, directed by Jurassic World guy Colin Trevorrow, and potentially starring Jim Carrey as the man himself. Which, if we’re being honest, we don’t hate: Carrey can do chipper and sad sack in basically the same breath, and his recent run in the Sonic The Hedgehog movies has been a reminder that his basic wellspring of cartoon energy is still running high, even as he pushes well past 60. If nothing else, we can feel confident that at least some of George Jetson’s basic disgust at his amazing life will bleed through into the performance, which is all we can really ask for here.

No other casting on the project has been announced—and even Carrey is still just in the “in talks” phase—but it’s worth noting that this would also be a pretty big swing for Trevorrow, who’s stayed pretty safely ensconced in his Jurassic bubble since the collapse of his plans to direct Star Wars: Episode IX several years back. (Since then, the Safety Not Guaranteed director has pretty much stuck exclusively to dinos, directing Jurassic World: Dominion, and producing the franchise’s recent Netflix animated shows.) It’ll be interesting to see him get back in the director’s chair to tackle the futuristic world of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon you typically think of after you’re done thinking about Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones; The Jetsons had an animated film adaptation back in 1990, but hasn’t had nearly as much interest in revival or re-examination as those other two properties over the years.