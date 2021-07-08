Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Mr. Corman Photo : Apple TV+

I n the new trailer for Apple TV+ dramedy series Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt faces the fact that sometimes life just sucks . The 500 Days Of Summer actor wrote, directed, and stars in t his new TV offering, which is an atypical format for him .

The Apple TV+ description of the series reads:



Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.

Gordon-Levitt stars alongside Arturo Castro (Broad City), Debra Winger (Terms Of Endearment, E.T.), Bobby Hall aka the rapper Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward (Westworld), and Hector Hernandez.



K nown for his roles in Inception, and 50/50, Gordon-Levitt started his career as a teenager in television series like 3rd Rock From The Sun. Once the show wrapped up in 2001, Gordon-Levitt primarily stuck to film, taking on random TV episode roles from time to time. His only long-term television role over the last twenty years was in Amazon Prime Video’s Comrade Detective (2017), which aired six episodes. Mr. Corman is Gordan-Levitt’s most recent major directorial project, followed by his debut with 2013's Don Jon.

The first two episodes of series premiere August 6 on Apple TV+ with new episodes weekly on Friday.