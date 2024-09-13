Justin Timberlake ordered to pay fine, perform community service in DUI case The singer was arrested for driving under the influence in June

Today, the world may finally be able to answer a question that’s been haunting us all summer: did Justin Timberlake’s arrest actually ruin the tour? The former *NSYNC member just pleaded guilty to impaired driving in Sag Harbor, NY, a reduced charge in the drunk driving case that began with the singer’s arrest this past June. Consequently, according to Associated Press, he was sentenced to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, and 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. He was also required by a judge to make a public safety announcement concerning the dangers of impaired driving.

“I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that,” Timberlake began his PSA to press and other onlookers outside the courthouse after the hearing. “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

During the hearing, AP reports that Timberlake “expressed remorse” for his actions and cited the fact that he understood the strain his arrest put on Sag Harbor because he also grew up in a small town. “I should’ve had better judgment,” he told the judge. “I understand the seriousness of this.”

In August, Timberlake pleaded not guilty to a drunk driving misdemeanor charge that was reduced in advance of today’s hearing. The August hearing also resulted in the suspension of the singer’s driver’s license. “Contrary to what was reported, he wasn’t drinking other peoples’ drinks, or warned in advance not to drive,” Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., maintained outside of the courthouse today. The lesser charge, he added, is “consistent with these facts.”

Timberlake is currently performing on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which picks back up September 28 in Newark, NJ. Seeing as previous stops have been well–reviewed and a combined $760 fine is the price of, like, five tickets with fees, this writer is going to call the tour decidedly un-ruined.