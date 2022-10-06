As one of Hollywood’s most beloved action heroes, it’s only a matter of time before Keanu Reeves becomes i nvolved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that he’s had a number of conversations with the John Wick star, and The A.V. Club suggested that he could play Adam Warlock, the Silver Surfer, Galactus, or Kang the Conqueror.



Three years later, it’s been confirmed that Adam Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Jonathan Majors will be the franchise’s next big bad as Kang the Conqueror. However, neither of those are Reeves’ own first choice.

The Speed actor recently dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to chat about his own comic book, BRZRKR. The host asks Reeves what Marvel characters he’s previously been approached about, and while he declines to answer, he says that his 10-year-old self would be most stoked about playing Ghost Rider. Well, we already know that he look great zipping around on a flaming motorcycle!

Keanu Reeves on Creating a Comic Book, His Marvel Dream Role & Wanting to Become a U.S. Citizen

Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in a pair of movies made by Columbia. The first one was released in 2007, before the creation of the MCU. The rights to Ghost Rider have now reverted to Marvel Studios, and the character can be used in the main live action timeline alongside the Avengers.

Like many other comic book heroes, there are a number of characters who have held the title of Ghost Rider. The ABC series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. introduced Robbie Reyes, who channels his hellfire powers through a vintage Dodge Charger. Though the show’s relevance to the movies has fluctuated, he was last seen with the Darkhold, a magical artifact that has appeared in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and WandaVision, as well as the Hulu series Runaways. While it’s uncertain if Gabriel Luna will ever get another shot at playing Reyes, he could easily appear side-by-side with the classic Johnny Blaze iteration of Ghost Rider, presumably what Reeves is interested in.