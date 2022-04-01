Now that her film awards season run has officially ended, Lady Gaga is getting back to the music, with a performance slated for the 2022 Grammys this Sunday.

Advertisement

The 12-time Grammy winner is up for five more awards this year, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year. Last year, Gaga released the Cheek To Cheek follow-up Love For Sale with Tony Bennett. Her singing partner, 95-year-old Bennett, will not be attending the event. Last August, the two performed “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga,” marking the end of Bennett’s stage career.

Gaga joins a performance lineup made up of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne.



A special In Memoriam tribute featuring Stephen Sondheim songs will be performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, a nd Rachel Zegler. Additionally, a special tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins has been announced ahead of the awards ceremony. The drummer unexpectedly died last week at the age of 50.

The ceremony will also highlight some of the categories that typically receive less love, including gospel/Christian, tropical Latin, and bluegrass. Worship group Maverick City Music, Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola, and bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings are all nominees in their respective categories and will showcase their music on the big stage.

Trevor Noah’s hosting the Grammys for the second year in a row. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The Grammys will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.