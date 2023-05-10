Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis "in talks" for Freaky Friday sequel

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Disney’s 2003 remake of Freaky Friday—a movie that’s had a long enough cultural tail at this point that, say, the New York Times occasionally runs interviews with the stars to commemorate its anniversary. Said piece also being where we get news today that Disney is in development on a sequel to the movie, with both Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis “in talks” to reprise their roles as the body-swapped Coleman family, who will, presumably, once again be subjected to the meddling whims of mystically empowered fortune cookie creators.

In fact, Curtis apparently helped kick off the sequel plans, telling the Times that, while she was doing global press for Halloween Ends, “ people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.” (We have never personally met people harboring this deep-seated wish, but we’re also not Jamie Lee Curtis, so who knows.) In any case , when she got back from said press tour, “ I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘ It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’ ” And Disney, which never met a popular property from the childhoods of the key demo it wouldn’t cheerfully exploit, clearly agreed: The New York Times piece states that “ Disney confirmed that a sequel was in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay.”

The biggest question mark is, of course, Lohan, who has worked only sporadically over the last decade, most notably with a lead in a Netflix Christmas film, Falling For Christmas, last year. When asked about the possible sequel (in a separate interview than the one with Curtis, although the two apparently still keep in touch ), Lohan said, “ Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”