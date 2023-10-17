Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Live from New York, it’s Nate Bargatze hosting Saturday Night Live

The standup stalwart will lead Saturday’s sketches with help from musical guest The Foo Fighters

Matt Schimkowitz
Image for article titled Live from New York, it’s Nate Bargatze hosting Saturday Night Live
Photo: Terry Wyatt (Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)

Standup comedians have long been an essential tributary for Saturday Night Live. Lorne Michaels has always been wise to stick a few in the cast alongside sketch and improv comedians. The mix of all styles makes the show work when it’s cooking. Yet, it’s been some time since a pure standup comedian hosted. We’re not talking about Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, or Bill Burr, comics who have already transcended their stage into the up tiers of celebritydom. We mean one without a television show, a movie, or a weird hangup about trans people. There hasn’t been a pure standup host since Dane Cook in 2006 (though he was promoting Employee Of The Month at the time, so get your pitchforks out, you sticklers). The point is, it’s rare these days for someone who only does standup to host SNL, and we can thank the “nicest man in standup” for breaking the curse.

Nate Bargatze, one of America’s hardest-working and universally adored comedians, is taking center stage at Studio 8H this week. Fresh off breaking the attendance record at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which Bargatze admitted was “crazy, dude,” the comic is capping off a big year, having already set a record with his January Prime Video special, Hello World, the most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days. He even beat Jim Gaffigan for the distinction—despite having had a show on TV Land for two seasons, Gaffigan should also host SNL, too. Bargatze followed the Bridgestone attendance record with three sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and now he’s hosting SNL. Everything is coming up, Bargatze, which is great because he’s very funny.

21 Minutes of Nate Bargatze | Netflix Is A Joke

Bargatze will have an amiable backup, too. The Foo Fighters will be his musical guest for the episode. The Foos are still supporting their latest album, ‌But Here We Are, the group’s first following the sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Frontman Dave Grohl played drums on the album, but expect to see The Vandals’ Josh Freese behind the kit on Saturday. Freese will be the first Vandal to play SNL. It’s a historic night.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday, um, night on NBC.