This post discusses the events of Loki’s first season.



The God of Mischief will return for a second season of inter dimensional, time- twisting adventure in Disney’s Loki. In a classic Marvel move, the announcement was made during the end credits of last night’s finale. Halfway through the credits, the anti-hero’s case file is branded with the stamp that states: “Loki will return in season 2.”



News of Loki’s renewal comes as no surprise considering the first episode—which premiered back in June—became Disney+’s most-watched premiere on the platform.

The first season presented us with a host of Loki variants, including an alligator Loki and an unexpectedly violent Kid Loki. Loki’s main battle against the TVA (Time Variance Agency) spanned across time and space, and viewers see the endlessly- rooted- for Loki continue to grow despite his less than perfect circumstances. Last’s night finale, titled “For All Time. Always,” left us with plenty more questions concerning the fate of Loki and Sylvie, as a final decision upturned much of the events in the first season’s six episodes (including the camaraderie between Loki and Mobius). However, with season two on the horizon , things look like they’re only getting more “timey-wimey” from here.



Tom Hiddleston stars as the mischievous and daring Loki, joined by a cast including: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, Jo nathan Majors (spoiler alert!), and, of course, Owen Wilson as the TVA’s Mobius. Kate Herron directed the first season of Loki, with Michael Waldron on as head writer.



Loki joins this year’s WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as another successful Marvel television series, effectively diving into major players in the MCU offering riveting tales beyond what they’re given in the major blockbusters. Yesterday, WandaVision collected a monumental 23 Emmy nominations, a level of recognition not seen for the MCU since 2018's Black Panther.