Lorde is day drinking with Seth Meyers for Late Night

One of the most glorious moments in Late Night history was when Seth Meyers and Rihanna spent the day drinking at The Jane Hotel. Most of us will never be lucky enough to drink with a celebrity of her caliber, so we lived vicariously through Meyers. What’s better than watching the former “Weekend Update” anchor make Rihanna drink tequila served in chocolate bunnies and having Rihanna tell him to give his wife head? Though it’s a tough act to follow , Meyers is going day drinking again with another huge pop star: Lorde.



Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, Lorde’s episode of Late Night airs on July 21, and besides seeing what drinking with Lorde is like, this episode will mark the show’s first studio performance since March 2020 . Meyers had previously teased to Deadline that this day drinking episode is worth tuning in for. “I’m not going to lie to you, we’ve got one on the books this summer and it’s the only time where my wife will tolerate getting hammered in the afternoon and I try to do them as often as possible, while keeping in mind that as a man of my advanced age that it’s very hard to recover from them,” he told the site.



As for what else Lorde is up to besides taking shots with a middle-aged late- night host, her new album Solar Power is coming out on August 20. She already released the title track as the lead single, and she’s sharing one of the most intriguing tracks, “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” on July 21. She also announced a massive tour in support of her forthcoming record, which kicks off in February at New Zealand’s Electric Avenue Festival. It’s a big return for Lorde, who took a short hiatus after releasing her critically-acclaimed album Melodrama in 2017.