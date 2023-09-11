In 2017, five women went on the record accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct in a report by The New York Times. Now, the once-disgraced comedian is back on top of the world with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden and a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album to his name. But it isn’t just a knock to victims that C.K. has been allowed to return to the world of standup, according to documentary producer Kathleen Lingo; t his new environment has made it challenging for the women who once spoke out against him to repeat their allegations.

Lingo, who produced the upcoming doc Sorry/Not Sorry about C.K.’s downfall and subsequent return, said at its TIFF premiere Sunday that “every single famous comedian” the team approached to speak about the allegations did not want to be involved in the project, per Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

“I think the thing that really stands out in my mind having been super involved with the outreach, is how many women who had spoken out around 2017, when we reapproached them 2020-2021 declined, which is sort of a sobering reality and it also just goes to show the bravery of the women who are in the film,” Lingo said.

Comedians Abby Schachner (who was named in the NYT article) and Jen Kirkman, as well as other comedy personalities like Michael Ian Black and Aida Rodriguez all went on record for the documentary. Per a note at the end of the film, C.K. did not respond to the filmmaker’s requests for comment or participation in the project.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think, as we’re sort of looking back at the #MeToo movement now in the rearview mirror and everyone’s always asking, ‘Are things better? Are things worse?’” Lingo continued. “It’s really hard to have a blanket sort of assessment, but just the fact that the women, who at that moment felt this sense of promise, to now not feel that anymore I think is quite dark.”