It would be safe to say that we here at The A.V. Club understand the collector mindset. Look: We write about Hollywood auctions all the time, for the simple reason that it would be very cool (if deeply impractical) to own a souvenir from The Matrix, or the actual jock strap Zac Efron may or may not have worn in Dirty Grandpa, or the horrifying, dead-eyed husk that was once moon-shaped McDonald’s pitchman Mac Tonight.

That being said: We’re also comfortable declaring that, if you drop ten figures on a recreation of a fancy glove from a Marvel movie, you may in fact be an asshole.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Marvel rolled out a very high-end collectible at Comic-Con this weekend indeed : A recreation of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame’s Infinity Gauntlet, for anyone who’s ever wanted to snap their finger and make $25 million disappear into Disney’s inexhaustible maw.

Advertisement

Mind you, $25 million isn’t the full price tag on this thing, which is apparently unlisted; that’s just how much the thing cost to make, with most of that money being in the various actual gems being used to represent the Infinity Stones. (And, as we read further, it sounds like the gems are the bits that are actually for sale; you may need to commission your own tacky gold glove to display them.) These various gems may not possess the reality-altering powers they do in the movies, but they do have the ability to feed god knows how many families if you sold them and gave that money to charity, which is its own kind of decision-making over life and death, when you think about it, huh?

Paul Glitter, the too-on-the-nose-named SVP of Marvel Consumer Products made a statement about this shit today, noting that, “Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.” The gems will be released in “public drops,” and will be “certified, ” so that everyone you know can be reassured that you’re exactly the kind of person who would pay extra for a shiny rock that Marvel has said is the “real” Time Gem or whatever.