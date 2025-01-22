Max and Starz now coming to Prime Video too Apple TV+ recently brought its entire library over to the Amazon platform.

Talking about all the ways streaming services keep reinventing cable is getting really old, but we’ll stop when they stop. Today is apparently not that day. In a press release, Prime Video, STARZ, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new Max/STARZ bundle available for Prime Video. Adding the ad-free services to your Prime Video subscription will set you back $20.99/month—not an insignificant amount by any means, but about 25% less than signing up for each platform individually.

There are some decent titles on STARZ like Outlander, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and The Couple Next Door (not to mention films like John Wick: Chapter 4, and Spiderman: No Way Home) that you may not have access to now. “We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base,” said Alison Hoffman, STARZ Networks President, in a statement. “Together, our world-class libraries provide an unparalleled viewing experience, offering a diverse selection of high-quality series and films across multiple genres.”

Apple TV+ also added its library to Prime Video in October, just in time for viewers to revisit their latent corporate dread via Severance season two. (Not that the real world isn’t providing enough of that already.) If you’re not that into Prime Video, this new trio isn’t exclusive. Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundled last year, and Starz just launched a bundle with AMC+ via smart TV-maker Vizio. Again, we’ll stop when they do.

If you’re wondering when Netflix—which just increased its prices again—was going to get in on all this bundling action, you may be disappointed. “We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders last summer, per Deadline. “This has driven industry leading penetration, engagement and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers.” We’ll see what happens if this latest price hike actually causes any kind of subscriber fall off.