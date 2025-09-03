Francis Ford Coppola confronts chaos and Shia LaBeouf in the trailer for Megalopolis doc, Megadoc Opening September 19, Megadoc captures Francis Ford Coppola's 30-year journey to make Megalopolis.

The only thing stranger than Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million passion project, Megalopolis, was the director’s journey to make it. Thankfully, another director was there to film the whole thing. Directed by Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas), Megadoc offers Megalopolis its Hearts Of Darkness, telling the story of Megalopolis through behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s chaotic production and Coppola’s attempts to make the film over the last 30 years. From selling his vineyard to arguing with Shia LaBeouf, Megadoc aims to be an invaluable companion to one of the most baffling motion pictures of the modern age. It may even explain what megalon is and why the powers that be won’t let Caesar Catalina make a whole city out of it.