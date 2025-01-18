Christopher Walken apparently watches Severance on DVD "I don't have the equipment," Walken said when asked whether he watches his own show on streaming. So Apple apparently sends him DVDs.

There are perks to being Christopher Walken: International name recognition, access to unorthodox dance surfaces, the knowledge that at any moment you could tap Kevin Pollak to come in and sub for you in unpleasant or boring social situations. And, of course, you never have to fuck around with remembering your Apple TV+ password, because you get your TV delivered to you, personally, on DVD.

This came up (per THR) in the lead-up to the release of the second season of Severance, which is—for plebes—a streaming show. Walken, a supporting cast member on the series, revealed the very Christopher Walken-coded fact that he could not, in a million years, be bothered to watch anything on the internet, and instead has Apple just send him some DVDs. The actor was fielding questions from Andy Cohen with the rest of the show’s cast, when he was asked if he’d watched the entire series. “Not all of them. I can’t. I don’t have the equipment. So, they’re good enough to send me DVDs.” When Cohen pushed a little further on this, Walken made it clear he doesn’t have any streaming services, because what is Christopher Walken going to do, sit around and watch The Mandalorian or whatever? “I don’t have anything,” he made clear.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a streaming star getting some special consideration when it comes to watching their own shows: Nicola Coughlin revealed that she gets a special cut of Bridgerton with all the sex parts edited down so she can watch it with her parents. (At least she watches it, though: Imagine you’re the Apple TV+ person who has to burn Christopher Walken’s personal Severance DVDs, and you just found out he’s not even watching all of them? Deeply demoralizing.)