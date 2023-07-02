Of the many bizarre and offensive rulings the Supreme Court has made lately—seemingly all of which are designed to hurt the most vulnerable and underrepresented people in society for the benefit of the least vulnerable and most overrepresented, which is, of course, The Point—one of the most inexplicable is the decision that a woman in Colorado is allowed to discriminate against gay people for… no particular reason? And also the entire basis for her case may have been completely fabricated? So, essentially, the Supreme Court decided that it’s okay for a business, even a hypothetical business, to discriminate against anyone for any reason, even a hypothetical reason.

So, on those grounds, Michael Imperioli has decided that he can similarly prevent certain people from seeing his work, posting on Instagram that, thanks to the Supreme Court, he has decided to ban all “bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas, or any movie or TV show” he has been in. He later left other comments on his post, pointing out that “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and “America is becoming dumber by the minute.” (A point that is pretty hard to argue with these days. Did you click that link to The New Republic up there? Or this Washington Post story with more details? This stupid country is having one hell of a birthday this year.)

There’s no word on how Imperioli intends to enforce this new law, but we are indeed counting it as a law and we hope everyone contacts the relevant authorities if they catch a bigot or a homophobe watching The Sopranos or Goodfellas (it seems relatively less likely for homophobes to watch White Lotus, but hey, surprise us, homophobes).

