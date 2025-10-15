Great Job, Internet!: What if Lana Del Rey was a Greater Boston babysitter?

Lana Del Rey‘s biggest competition may not be Ethel Cain. A new player has entered the ring: a Brooklyn-based comedian named Gabi Shiner who dropped her first comedy single last week. Okay, Shiner may not actually be coming for Del Rey’s crown, but the single, titled “Oh, Shit (It’s The Kids I Babysit),” is an incredibly accurate pastiche of her sound (specifically circa the Born To Die era). It also asks the question that’s surely been on everyone’s lips: What if Del Rey was a babysitter who lived in the Greater Boston area?

The song opens with a wonderfully lurid—and extremely specific—list of sex acts (“Feed me rock candy… with those toes”), before the narrator discovers something that really kills the mood: “Oh, shit. It’s the kids I babysit.” She was supposed to pick them up after soccer practice, but decided to hook up with someone behind a building instead. “That’s what I get for doing this type of thing in the Greater Boston suburbs,” she sings, before taking the kids to steal some liquid eyeliner from the local mall and run away from home after discovering that they’re “cooler than I thought for kids whose parents are respected OB-GYNs.”

The real Del Rey has been sitting on her latest project, Stove (née Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay) for years now. It was originally meant to be released May 2025, but is now slated for a possible debut at the end of January 2026, as the artist told W Magazine in a recent interview. At this point, it’s impossible to know if we’ll ever listen to Stove (or whatever it’s called by the time it actually hits shelves) in its entirety, but “Oh, Shit (It’s The Kids I Babysit)” is a good salve in the meantime. Listen to the track below: