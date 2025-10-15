Red, White & Royal Blue sequel adds director Jamie Babbit to its cabinet
The But I'm A Cheerleader director will helm the Prime Video sequel, which also has a brand new title.Photo: Prime Video
It feels like we’ve lived a thousand lives since Red, White & Royal Blue first introduced viewers to the star-crossed love story of first son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry of England (Nicholas Galitzine) in 2023. Galitzine has completely transformed his body to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters Of The Universe movie, for example. We also, uh, have a new president in the White House. If that latter update has you craving a sweet serving of political escapism, the team behind the original film is cooking up a sequel with a new director at the helm. But I’m A Cheerleader‘s Jamie Babbit will take the reins for the follow-up, officially titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, Variety reports. Looks like the palace may have to order a brand new giant cake; hopefully this one won’t end up on the floor.