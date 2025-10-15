Red, White & Royal Blue sequel adds director Jamie Babbit to its cabinet

It feels like we’ve lived a thousand lives since Red, White & Royal Blue first introduced viewers to the star-crossed love story of first son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry of England (Nicholas Galitzine) in 2023. Galitzine has completely transformed his body to play He-Man in the upcoming Masters Of The Universe movie, for example. We also, uh, have a new president in the White House. If that latter update has you craving a sweet serving of political escapism, the team behind the original film is cooking up a sequel with a new director at the helm. But I’m A Cheerleader‘s Jamie Babbit will take the reins for the follow-up, officially titled Red, White & Royal Wedding, Variety reports. Looks like the palace may have to order a brand new giant cake; hopefully this one won’t end up on the floor.

“After directing But I’m A Cheerleader in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding,'” Babbit said in a statement. “We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.” The Red, White & Royal Wedding script was written by Gemma Burgess, original Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López, and Casey McQuiston, who wrote the novel the movie was based on in 2019. In their own statement, McQuiston thanked López for “all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me” and lauded Babbit for having “the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”

If you’re looking for hints about where the story could go, don’t look at Zakhar Perez. “I said, ‘Don’t tell me anything,'” he recently shared when Variety asked him if there was anything he could tease. “Because if I’m asked about it, it’s going to be tough to not Tom Holland it and talk a little Spider-Man.” Strays toward Holland’s loose lips aside, Zakhar Perez did expound on why the first film felt so important when the sequel was announced in 2024. Red, White & Royal Blue was number one on Amazon “in countries where it’s quite literally illegal to be queer,” he said. “I think it’s just as important for those a part of the community and those that are not part of the community to watch this project and just learn something, enjoy it, laugh.” Prime Video has not shared a release timeline for Red, White & Royal Wedding as of this writing, but expect to receive that save the date in the mail soon.