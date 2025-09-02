Daniel Craig (kind of) gets his wish with two-week Wake Up Dead Man theatrical release

Good news, Knives Out fans: Wake Up Dead Man is coming to theaters for more than one week. Its release window is two weeks, but that’s still a 100% increase from what Netflix gave Glass Onion. The second installment of the Rian Johnson mystery franchise played for only seven days in a mere 600 theaters, much to the ire of its star, Daniel Craig. “Hopefully, Netflix will push it out a bit, and people will get to see it,” the Benoit Blanc actor said last year of the upcoming film. “The people I speak to—the fans, I suppose—all they want to do is take their families and go see it at the cinemas. That’s all they want to do. Hopefully we can give them that experience.”

Earlier this year, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos somewhat infamously—and not all that surprisingly, considering the streamer’s entire model—referred to the concept of movie theaters as “outdated.” It’s a perspective that (just as unsurprisingly) has rubbed some creatives the wrong way. Last year, Puck News reported that Craig and Sarandos had a testy exchange after Glass Onion‘s TIFF premiere that ended in Craig firing off “a variation on ‘Your model is fucked.'” More recently, Johnson told Business Insider that he wants Wake Up Dead Man in “as many theaters for as long as possible… We’re going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical, because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form.”

While a 14-day release is still paltry compared to what non-Netflix films usually get, it’s a victory considering the streamer’s history. Netflix has occasionally given brief windows to select films. KPop Demon Hunters got a weekend-long sing-along release last month after it had already done numbers on the streamer, for example. Next year, Greta Gerwig’s Narnia will also open for two weeks in IMAX theaters. Fans shouldn’t expect Netflix to relent on the model Craig was so frustrated by any time soon, though. There is “no change at all to our theatrical strategy,” Sarandos told Deadline after the Narnia release was announced. “Our core strategy is to give our members exclusive first round movies on Netflix.”

At least fans will get to take their families to see Wake Up Dead Man in theaters starting November 26, before the film hits the streamer December 12. (It will have its world premiere at TIFF this month.) You can read Wake Up Dead Man‘s official synopsis below: