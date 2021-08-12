M. Night Shyamalan’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is inarguably one of the worst movies of all time. Now that it’s been over a decade since that dumpster fire, Netflix is giving its own live-action take of the beloved Nickelodeon show a go. Original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project last year because they didn’t have much control over the creative direction, deciding to instead plan new A:TLA content, including an animated movie. But that hasn’t stopped Netflix from going through with the show. We now have an official cast list for it, making it feel far more real.



It’s a promising cast of up-and-comers, most of whom have already appeared in Netflix productions—and this time, we won’t have to worry about the characters being whitewashed. Here’s who’s starring in the upcoming series:

Gordon Cormier as Aang

Cormier is playing the titular Avatar, who goes on a quest to master all four elements to restore peace in the universe. Cormier’s been in The Stand and Netflix’s Lost In Space, but this is his first major starring role.



Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara

Tarbell plays Katara, the waterbender who’s the mature one of the group, and has a key role in helping Aang on his journey. You might’ve seen Tarbell in Netflix’s Anne With An E and Peacock’s Rutherford Falls.



Ian Ousley as Sokka

Ousley’s taking on the role of the fan-favorite himbo, Sokka, who’s Katara’s older brother. He’s the comedic relief, but has a hidden soft, sensitive side, too. The actor’s had recent roles in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Apple TV+’s Physical.



Dallas Liu as Zuko

Liu will play Zuko, a firebender who is set on capturing Aang to win the approval his tyrant dad, The Fire Lord . Liu’s best known for playing Maya’s bratty brother Shuji on PEN15 and has a role in Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.



Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) will serve as showrunner and writer of the series, and it’ll be directed by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani. Netflix has yet to announce when the show will premiere.