Who can know the fickle mind of Netflix? Who can stand before the aging streaming service and peer into its cancellation-happy mind? Who can understand why some survive its live-action and animated cullings, when so many have been sacrificed in its dark and unholy rites?

Who can say why Inside Job has been granted a second season, when so many other shows have not?

That’s not necessarily meant as a burn on the Netflix animated series, which was created by Shion Takeuchi and co-executive produced by Gravity Falls’ Alex Hirsch. (Although our review of the series’ debut on the streamer last year did ding it for failing to get as weird as its “office sitcom but it’s the office where the Deep State controls the world” premise could take it.) It’s just that Netflix has been so cancellation happy in the wake of its recent subscriber woes that it’s surprising to see anything—especially a series in its troubled animation divisions—get the nod.

The show’s renewal was announced as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, which also saw the reveal of a trailer for the 10-episode second half of the show’s first season. (Netflix has become increasingly enamored of that “It’s not two seasons, it’s one season cut in half!” thing, which, among other things, cuts way down on how much the service has to pay writers for its shows; it’s one of several grievances that have been highlighted as part of the Animation New Deal movement that’s been building traction creators over the last few years. ) Anyway: The new trailer shows Lizzy Caplan’s Reagan and Clark Duke’s Brett unhappily suffering under the returned leadership of Reagan’s dad Rand (Christian Slater) and his incorrectly secured hologram kimono.

Inside Job also co-stars Tisha Campbell, Brett Gelman, John DiMaggio, and a bunch of other voice-acting ringers; the show returns for the second “half” of its first season “soon.”

[via Deadline]