Nowhere is Mo Amer’s home in the Mo season two trailer Comedian Mo Amer returns to Netflix later this month.

Comedian Mo Amer is having a rough go of it. Well, at least his television alter ego, Mo Najjar, is. With the second season of Mo, coming to Netflix later this month, the comedian looks at the life of a stateless Palestinian refugee seeking asylum, trying to become an American citizen, and all the bullshit that comes with it. Stuck in Mexico as his family remains waylaid in Houston, Mo must find a way to reach them before their asylum hearing.

Here’s the synopsis:

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he's gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine.

Created by Amer and Ramy Yousef, Mo won a Peabody Award in 2022 for its ability to weave comedy and pathos. Speaking to The A.V. Club, Amer described his process as “like cooking a dish.”

“If you put too much of one season, then it’s not really digestible. You don’t finissh the whole plate,” Amer said. “It’s the right balance, and it’s just a thing you do while you’re cooking.”

All eight episodes of Mo—and the comedian’s delicious blend of laughs and tears—will return to Netflix for season two on January 30.