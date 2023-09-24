Pumpkinhead Official Trailer #1 - Lance Henriksen Movie (1988) HD

Available October 10

In Pumpkinhead, country-store owner Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen) asks a local witch to conjure up a demon named Pumpkinhead to exact revenge on a group of partying teens responsible for the death of his young son. The cult classic is the directorial debut of special effects wizard Stan Winston, who passed away in 2008. Fans who first saw the movie on VHS know how grainy and dark previous home video releases have been, making it difficult to fully appreciate Winston’s fantastical creature effects. Now Shout Factory presents a 4K UHD collector’s edition featuring a new 4K scan of the original camera negative. An included Blu-ray copy has all of the legacy extras, including interviews with the cast and crew, a six-part documentary titled “Pumpkinhead Unearthed” on the making of the movie, “Remembering The Monster Kid: A Tribute to Stan Winston,” a look at the creation of the Pumpkinhead action figure, and more.