Only Murders In The Building gets season 3 release date

In a constant stream of bad news (and, actually, a pretty precarious outlook in the entertainment industry specifically), at least we have Steve Martin and Martin Short. Not only are they diverting the masses with their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour, they’ve also confirmed the return date for the third season of their beloved Hulu comedy Only Murders In The Building: August 8, 2023.

According to a few attendees of this past Saturday’s show in Orlando, Florida (via Variety), Martin dropped this news at the top of the program while warming up the crowd. They also shared a photo of themselves with co-star Selena Gomez, and Short reportedly quipped, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee—it streams for 33 minutes.”

Advertisement

The series is already a juggernaut two seasons in with more than a dozen Emmy nominations (and a few wins, including Nathan Lane for guest comedy actor) and lots of critical acclaim. The third season promises to be even more of a blockbuster event, with new cast members including Jesse Williams, Ashley Park, Paul Rudd, and the one and only Meryl Streep.

Up to 50% Off 50% Off Pet Items for Amazon Pet Day - 48 Hours Only Huge Discounts

There are savings on everyday items you already buy, and savings on the things you’ve been waiting for a sale on to spoil your pet with. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

The behind-the-scenes content has already been a blessing for fans over on TikTok, who have been enjoying such marvels as Meryl Streep learning choreography or Meryl Streep doing a silly little dance with Paul Rudd. There’s also some tantalizing teases for what the season has in store (Mabel in a wedding dress!) and general fun like cast lip-syncing videos and season wrap announcements.

When we last left our heroes, the story had flashed forward to a totally new murder (one that took place outside the building). The victim was—spoiler alert—Paul Rudd, Charles’ (Martin) co-star in a new play. According to the teaser trailer, the new season will rewind and unravel this latest mystery, including how Streep fits into the puzzle. All will be revealed come August 8.

