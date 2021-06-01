Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Panic's stars on rickety catwalks and what they'd do if a tiger was loose in their town

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
In Amazon Prime Video’s new series Panic, teens face off in a series of increasingly sketchy challenges in a bid to win $50,000 and escape their dead end town. (Who hasn’t been there, really?) Given the show’s undertones of lust, rage, and ennui, we thought it appropriate to quiz the cast—plus Panic’s author and creator—about their teenage years. Did the show’s Ray Nicholson and Camron Jones ever fight a friend over a girl? Do Jessica Sula and Olivia Welch think high school friends are always the best lifetime friends? And what would creator Lauren Oliver do if there was actually a tiger loose in her hometown? All those questions are more are answered in the video above.

Panic is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

