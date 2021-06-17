The Shrink Next Door Photo : Apple TV+

It’s generally fun when Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd get together, whether it’s in Anchorman or Anchorman 2 (they’ve only been in the two movies together, as hard as that may be to believe), but things look decidedly not fun in this trailer for the duo’s upcoming Apple TV+ black comedy The Shrink Next Door. Saying too much might be a spoiler, since this is based on a true story and you can just Google some key details and find out everything that will happen in this limited series ( and someone involved in the story got in legal trouble just a few months ago, so there’s also a good chance you heard the story ) , but the short version is that Will Ferrell is a guy named Marty and Paul Rudd is a therapist (Dr. Isaac Herschkopf) who takes a… particular interest in Marty’s life. The series will take place over the course of three decades, detailing how Marty first begins to open up to the doctor and then how he gradually starts to depend on him. It will also detail Ferrell’s increasingly disheveled facial hair and Rudd’s mildly distracting accent, though those probably won’t be major plot points.

In addition to Ferrell and Rudd, the series will star Kathryn Hahn as Marty’s sister and Casey Wilson as Dr. Herschkopf’s wife. Also, the real Herschkopf worked with a number of famous people, so maybe there will be some cameos (or actors playing other actors, which is fun). The Shrink Next Door was directed by Jesse Peretz and Michael Showalter, and it’s based on a podcast of the same name. The first three episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 12, with new ones coming weekly after that. (A traditional streaming service model rather than the new, Wednesday-focused Disney model, in other words.)