Spoiler alert: If you care which cast member of a Real Housewives franchise appears in an episode of the Apple TV Plus series The Shrink Next Door, do not read ahead. Just know that it really won’t hinder your experience watching the show if you find out early, though.



Just when you thought The Shrink Next Door was star-packed enough, it had to go and add a Real Housewife. That’s right: Lisa Rinna, renowned west coast wiggler and star of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, pops up in the show’s first episode, ostensibly as a guest of a party thrown by Paul Rudd’s Dr. Ike.

As it happens, Rudd’s wife on the series, Bonnie, is played by a certified Housewives superfan, Casey Wilson, who hosts a Bravo-centric podcast called Bitch Sesh. Thus, when we had a chance to sit down with her and fellow Shrink cast member/living legend Kathryn Hahn, we grilled Wilson for details on Rinna’s on-set vibe.

Wilson said she was “absolutely” on set the day Rinna was set to appear, telling us, “I ran right up to her... but first cinematographer Michelle [Lawler] and I took photos with [Rinna] in the background because we were too nervous to go over, which was really wild.” Wilson said she “just kind of stood in front of” Rinna “with her behind us” before deciding, “You know what? We’re grown women. We can go over and say hello. And so we did.”

Wilson also notes that Rinna is actually playing herself from quite a few years ago, something that the Housewife is certainly qualified to do, considering how long she’s had basically the same iconic look. “Who better to play her than her,” Wilson says.

There’s more from Wilson and Hahn in the video above, including Hahn’s thoughts on her character’s motivation and how extremely messed up it is that her on-screen parents left everything only to their son.

The Shrink Next Door is available to stream now on Apple TV Plus. New episodes drop every Friday, and you can read our review of the series right here. If you’d like to watch Hahn and Wilson’s co-stars, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, talk about the series and goof on each other, you can do that right here.