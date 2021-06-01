In Cruella, British sitcom mainstay Joel Fry and I, Tonya standout Paul Walter Hauser breathe life into Ms. de Vil’s longstanding henchmen, Horace and Jasper. The “stylish and chaotic” origin story brings some humanity to the characters, making them more “chosen family” to Cruella than bumbling lackeys. In other words, these versions of Horace and Jasper are a far cry from One Hundred And One Dalmatian’s tertiary characters, who, as Walter Hauser puts it, “[didn’t] have much to do other than eat sandwiches and say ‘Blimey!’” Even still, the pair can’t help but be upstaged by Wink, the eyepatch-sporting lap dog who hogs the spotlight at every opportunity. In the video above, Fry and Walter Hauser discuss working with their diva-esque canine co-star, share what most excited them about Cruella’s script, and ponder just where, exactly, Horace and Jasper are spending all of their pickpocketed coin.

Cruella is now playing in theaters, and is simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Image Credit: Disney Enterprises, Inc.