If you’re excited to see Aziraphale and Crowley back in action, as we all should be, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Neil Gaiman confirmed that his enthralling fantasy comedy Good Omens will return for a second season all the way in the summer of 2023. Gaiman, along with some of his co-producers and cast members, took the stage at New York Comic Con on October 7 to discuss season two, and reveal some first-look photos from the upcoming episodes.



The show is based on Gaiman and Terry Pritchett’s expansive novel about the unlikely friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon. While representing Heaven and Hell on Earth, they band together to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the Armageddon that will undoubtedly follow. Season one wrapped up the story, but we all know that a “limited series” isn’t truly limited anymore. T he epic dramedy will return with six new outings, Gaiman revealed during NYCC.

Sheen, Tennant, and Jon Hamm (who plays angel Gabriel) tuned into the Good Omens panel via video to chat about how they immediately loved the plot Gaiman came up with for season two. Gaiman, meanwhile, revealed he was conceptualizing it since August 2019, about three months after season one dropped, and began writing it during Covid in the summer of 2020. While we don’t know the direction it will go in, Gaiman teased: “I will say there are some love stories in it.” (Aziraphale and Crowley shippers, this might be our time). He also added that audiences will see more of Heaven and Hell.

During the panel, Prime Video dropped some first-look images of season two featuring new cast member Quelin Sepulveda, who plays an angel named Muriel. “She’s spent 6000 years or so in the same office [in Heaven],” Gaiman teased. She’s gullible, curious, and therefore supremely excited when sent to Earth. An NYCC exclusive clip screened for audiences (including yours truly) showed Muriel interacting with Aziraphale and Crowley. It’s delightful.

Nina Sosanya, Maggie Service, and Miranda Richardson will also return for season two, albeit playing different characters this time since “their previous stories wrapped beautifully” in season one, according to Gaiman. Sosanya plays Nina, who owns a cafe (perfectly named Give Me Coffee Or Give Me Death) on the same street as Aziraphale’s bookstore. She’s got a disastrous love life and “is the grumpiest character I’ve ever written,” Gaiman shared.

Service plays Maggie, who owns a record store that’s also right next to the bookstore. And yes, there were plenty of jokes about how both women’s characters are named after themselves. Richardson returns as Shacks, the demon sent to replace Crowley after he was fired. Check out the new photos:

Other returning cast members include Siân Phillips, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Derek Jacobi, Niamh Walsh, Reece Shearsmith, and Alex Norton. Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch will not be reprising their voice roles of God and Lucifer, respectively.

Once again to help with your countdown, Good Omens season two will premiere in the summer of 2023.