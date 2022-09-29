It’s been six years since our last magic heist, and thus six years since anything resembling magic has passed through our lives. Thankfully, that’s coming to an end.

Per Deadline, Ruben Fleischer, last seen directing Venom and Uncharted, will bring magic back to theaters with Now You See Me 3, the second sequel in the illusion-based heist movie franchise starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson. Luckily, Fleischer says that those are two of the three things in the world he absolutely loves.

“There are three things in this world I absolutely love: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and magic,” Fleischer said. “To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as the rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies, is a dream come true.”

It’s not just the magic that Fleischer’s excited about. As a “lifelong fan of heist movies,” he loves getting “drawn in by the twists and the mystery.” But, of course, the only thing better than thieves doing a crime is a magician doing one. “The opportunities are endless,” he continued. “[Screenwriter Eric Warren] was able to unlock a fresh and exciting way into a new movie and fun new characters, so I’m excited to dig in even further.”

Fleischer is on a bit of a hot streak, having managed to turn unlikely box office success stories out of Uncharted and Venom, movies that languished in development hell for what feels like an eternity. Louis Letterier, the director of the upcoming, first-ever French Fast & Furious movie, helmed the first Now You See Me film, while Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu took care of Now You See Me 2. It feels like a missed opportunity to not name these movies Now You 2 Me and Now You 3 Me, but whatever, giving brilliant ideas to media conglomerates isn’t our job.