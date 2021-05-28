Rupert Evans at as special screening of STX’s ‘The Boy’ in 2016 Photo : Paul Zimmerman ( Getty Images )

Shondaland found its D.I.L.F. for the second season of the Netflix romantic drama Bridgerton in Rupert Evans. Evans, know for his role in Charmed (2018), will appear as the deceased patriarch of the Bridgerton clan in the regency era series.

The final shot of season one alluded to the father of the Bridgerton family— who died from an allergic reaction to a bee sting. While Edmund never got any screen time in season one, his influence on the entire family was salient. For daughter Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor), whose love story guided the first season of the series, Edmund and her mother Violet’s loving relationship inspired Daphne to pursue a marriage for love, not money.

The second season follows the novel series’ plot and will focus on eldest son Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his path to marriage. Sex Education’s Simone Ashley will join the cast as Kate Sharma, t he older sister of Edwina (who is t he woman Anthony Bridgerton is supposed to marry). In the The Viscount Who Loved Me, Kate disapproves of this match, sparking an enemies to lovers storyline arc with Anthony. Edmund’s death forced Anthony to step into the role of patriarch of the Bridgerton household, as well as take on the title of viscount at 18. As an adult, Anthony’s daddy issues play a major role in his inability to settle down and marry someone, so Edmund’s appearance in the show will most likely be critical in Anthony’s romantic development.

It’s likely that Evans will play his role as Edmund in the spinoff series that’s in the works about the early life of Queen Charlotte, which will also examine the younger Violet Bridgerton. The second season of Bridgerton is currently in production in London.