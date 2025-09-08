Sabrina Carpenter stages trans rights protest in VMAs performance
Carpenter brought some RuPaul's Drag Race stars onstage for a musical pro-LGBTQ+ demonstration.Screenshot: MTV/YouTube
After turning her latest music video into a Rocky Horror Picture Show homage, Sabrina Carpenter kept the queer imagery going for her performance of “Tears” at the 2025 Video Music Awards (below). Carpenter was joined onstage by a number of drag queens, strutting along a city street set that wouldn’t have been out of place in a Broadway production of Rent. Amidst the performance, the dancers grabbed protest signs with pro-LGBTQ+ and slogans like “In trans we trust,” “Support local drag,” “Protect trans rights,” and “Don’t hate drag queens because you can’t read.”