Evaluating an entire season of Saturday Night Live is tough. With some 180 sketches (not to mention monologues, Weekends Update, musical performances, and the occasional unexpected pandemic bug-out) over roughly 20 episodes, a season of SNL can blur into a hazy wash of sound, fury, and questionably necessary recurring bits.

But with so much output, there are bound to be some memorable moments. As Saturday Night Live hits the midpoint of its latest season, The A.V. Club looks back at the sketches and performances that are destined to stand out—for better or worse—when future SNL viewers try to pin down the relative quality of this season 47.