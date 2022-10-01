With SNL’s 48th season premiering tonight with guest host Miles Teller and a troupe of fresh new faces, we thought it would be a good time to look back at the sketches (and one noteworthy performance) that stood out from the show’s 47th season.

Of course, evaluating an entire season of Saturday Night Live is tough. With some 180 sketches (not to mention monologues, Weekend Updates, musical performances, and all the rest) over roughly 20 episodes, a season of SNL can blur into a hazy wash of sound, fury, and questionably necessary recurring bits. But with so much output, there are bound to be some truly memorable moments.

Here then, is a look back at the best stuff from SNL’s 2021–2022 run, which turned out to be a swan song for plenty of cast members, many of whom figure prominently in the clips that follow.

This list is in chronological order. A season finale version was published on May 23.