On this morning’s Today Show, two prominent faces were missing from the broadcast: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Guthrie had to abruptly leave her hosting position during the 7 o’clock hour after she tested positive for COVID-19 on air. At the top of the next hour, co-host Sheinelle Jones explained Guthrie’s sudden disappearing act.

“By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us,” Jones said. “As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive.”

Advertisement

Jones continued, “So of course as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Guthrie’s positive COVID result feels like a lighter issue compared to the mysterious extended absence of Kotb, who has not appeared live on the Today Show since February 17. Neither Kotb nor NBC have shared any explanation for her disappearance as Craig Melvin, Tom Llamas, Willie Geist, and Jones trade off her hosting duties for Today and Today With Hoda And Jenna.

In addition to her work on Today, Kotb’s weekly podcast, Making Space, has not aired a new episode since February 20.

Advertisement

While her disappearance continues to raise concern from viewers, Kotb has taken to sharing in spirational quote graphics on Instagram, offering zero context for her truancy. Kotb last shared images of herself on February 18, but since has stuck to cryptic quotes on bravery, kindness, and the power of women. Her latest post came in yesterday, as an image with the words “Choose hope” on it.

The host has a devoted following, with many decrying that the daily broadcast just isn’t the same with her. It just doesn’t seem likely that Kotb would step away from her role without any warning, and NBC’s lack of public response strikes us as odd. We’re wishing Kotb well and hope to see her back in the saddle soon.