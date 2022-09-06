“Stop a problem by going directly to its source ”— it’s a logic that’s useful whether fixing a leaky stove pipe or when applied full-scale to government strategy. However, a new move from Russia in response to American sanctions reaches a wild conclusion by apparently trying to follow a similar logic. When it comes to Russia’s problem with American anti-Russia sentiment, it seems the country’s government is tracing the source not back to the invasion of Ukraine or Putin’s presidency, but to Derek Zoolander and Jeff Spicoli.

Well, not actually, but the reality isn’t that much stranger than fiction: the Russian government has permanently banned Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, and 23 other individuals from entering the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the ban on Monday, September 5— the newly banned have apparently found their way onto Russia’s “stop list” over “the principle of reciprocity.”

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” the statement continues. (Side note: could there be a statement more “hear yourself” than Russia announcing they’ll be taking government action to punish “escalating confrontation” after okaying a full-scale invasion on civilians in Ukraine?) Also on the list of banned individuals: multiple members of the Biden administration including the ministers of trade and commerce, both Republican and Democratic senators, and a bevy of American executives and CEO s.

A ban against two Hollywood stars seems kooky at best, or intended to curtail free speech at worst—but Penn and Stiller’s vocal condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine lends towards the latter. In February, Penn went to Ukraine to film an on-the-ground documentary on the crisis with Vice Studios that he had been working on since November 2021. While there, he attended a press briefing from officials in Kyiv and also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, and ultimately received a statement of stalwart support from the Ukrainian government.

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the statement from the Ukrainian government read. “The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Stiller also traveled to Ukraine as part of his work with the United Nations Refugee Agency, a cause he spoke about in a video shared to his Twitter in late June. “War and violence are devastating people all over the world,” Stiller says in the video, originally shared by the UN. “Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right, and it needs to be upheld for every person.” How dare he, we guess?