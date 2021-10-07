Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, October 7th. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Sexy Beasts (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Watch the second season of the show our own Saloni Gajjar called, “straight out of reality TV hell!” At least it’ll give you inspiration for your Halloween costume, and the good feeling deep inside that while you might not be as hot as these contestants, you are better than them.

Regular coverage

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10 p.m.)

Wild Cards

Baker’s Dozen (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.): Tamera Mowry and former White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses judge this competition series, which pits experts against amateurs, some of whom picked up their baking skill during quarantine. How many times will we hear that origin story among future reality show contestants?

Ghosts (CBS, 9 p.m.) Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect, Never Have I Ever) play an adorable couple straight out of a breakfast commercial. (If you mainly know McIver from iZombie, she looks beautifully lit and human in this). They inherit a haunted country house and decide to turn it into a bed and breakfast. An adaptation of the BBC series of the same name, this adaptation comes from writers former New Girl writers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

One Of Us Is Lying (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Five high school clichés walk into detention, and only one of them dies. As we noted in the October TV preview, the first three episodes of the show drop today October 7; three more on October 14; and the final two episodes episodes will be available on October 21.

The United States Of Al (CBS, 8:31 p.m., season-two premiere): A Chuck Lorre comedy about a Marine Corps veteran and the interpreter who worked with him during the Afghanistan War might seem odd, but this one is partly based on the experiences of three of the series’ writers, who are Afghan or Afghan American. Saloni Gajjar found season one rife with dated tropes—now Variety reports that season two will tackle recent events in Afghanistan, so we’ll see how topicality affects the show.