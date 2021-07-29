Marvel is giving us another sneak peek at the upcoming film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. In the last action-packed trailer, we got to see Shang-Chi learning all about his family history after years of outrunning his identity. “I thought that I could change my name... start a new life. But I could never escape his shadow,” Simu Liu said in the voiceover, referring to the strained relationship between his character and his character’s father, Wenwu/The Mandarin. The newest teaser provides an even further glimpse into Shang-Chi’s journey toward accepting his destiny and his struggle to live up to his father’s legacy.



The latest clip serves up just as many adrenaline-fueled fight scenes. Many of the scenes are just extended versions of the fights we’ve already seen in previous teasers— like that epic brawl on the San Francisco tram we saw in the very first teaser. We get some car and helicopter stunts, a mystical showdown in the woods, and of course, Awkwafina returns to provide some comedic commentary. “What happened to your shirt?” she asks a shirtless, Simu Liu who appears to be standing on top of a bar in the middle of a crowded club. He looks just as clueless as she does.

In addition to the Simu Liu/Awkwafina dream team, the cast of Shangi-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings also includes: Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, and Meng’er Zhang. The film was directed by Destin Cretton.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings makes its way into theaters on September 3. And, unlike the releases of Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, Disney+ won’t be offering the film for at-home streaming. No “cannibalization” here, folks. This time, you’ll have to head out to the theater and see Simu Liu on the big screen the old-fashioned way.