Aussie songbird Stella Donnelly has shared the newest single from her forthcoming album Flood, titled “How Was Your Day?” The song offers vignettes of an ongoing relationship, with Donnelly’s airy vocals sailing over a beach rock beat.

“This is my attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people,” Donnelly says of the new single. “The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married.”

“How Was Your Day?” follows Donnelly’s earlier released singles, including the title track and “Lungs.” Flood is set for official release on August 26.

Stella Donnelly - How Was Your Day? (PREVIEW)

Stella Donnelly Tour Dates:

Sun. Sept. 11—San Diego, CA—Casbah

Mon. Sept. 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Roxy Theatre

Tue. Sept. 13—San Francisco, CA—Independent

Thu. Sept. 15—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios

Fri. Sept. 16—Vancouver, BC—Biltmore Cabaret

Sat. Sept. 17—Seattle, WA—Neumos

Wed. Sept. 21—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line Music Cafe

Thu. Sept. 22—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall Fri.

Sept. 23—Detroit, MI—Sanctuary

Sat. Sept. 24—Toronto, ON—Longboat Hall Mon.

Sept. 26—Boston, MA—Crystal Ballroom

Wed. Sept. 28—Brooklyn, NY—Elsewhere

Fri. Sept. 30—Philadelphia, PA—World Cafe Live

Sat. Oct. 1—Washington, DC—Songbyrd

Tue. Nov. 1—Leeds, UK—Wardrobe

Wed. Nov. 2—Glasgow—Mono

Thu. Nov. 3—Manchester—Band On The Wall

Fri. Nov. 4—Dublin, IE—Whelan’s

Sun. Nov. 6—Liverpool, UK—Zanzibar

Tue. Nov. 8—Nottingham, UK—Metronome

Wed. Nov. 9—Bristol, UK—Thekla

Thu. Nov. 10—London, UK—Electric Brixton

Sat. Nov. 12—Cardiff, UK—The Gate

Sun. Nov. 13—Birmingham, UK—Hare and Hounds

Mon. Nov. 14—Brighton, UK—Komedia

Wed. Nov. 16—Paris, FR—FMR

Thu. Nov. 17—Cologne, DE—Artheatre

Fri. Nov. 18—Brussels, BE—Rotonde - Botanique

Sun. Nov. 20—Amsterdam, NL—Bitterzoet

Mon. Nov. 21—Hamburg, DE—Molotow Skybar

Tue. Nov. 22—Copenhagen, DK—Hotel Cecil

Thu. Nov. 24—Berlin, DE—Badehaus Fri.

Fri. Nov. 25—Munich, DE—Strom w/ Julia Jacklin