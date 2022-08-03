Aussie songbird Stella Donnelly has shared the newest single from her forthcoming album Flood, titled “How Was Your Day?” The song offers vignettes of an ongoing relationship, with Donnelly’s airy vocals sailing over a beach rock beat.
“This is my attempt at building a song out of a very specific dynamic between two monogamously involved people,” Donnelly says of the new single. “The verses are just excerpts from real conversations, fragments of what two people talk about when they both know they need to have a real talk but neither wants to be the one to bring it up. This song came out of lockdown and seeing a lot of friends break up or get married.”
“How Was Your Day?” follows Donnelly’s earlier released singles, including the title track and “Lungs.” Flood is set for official release on August 26.
Stella Donnelly Tour Dates:
- Sun. Sept. 11—San Diego, CA—Casbah
- Mon. Sept. 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Roxy Theatre
- Tue. Sept. 13—San Francisco, CA—Independent
- Thu. Sept. 15—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios
- Fri. Sept. 16—Vancouver, BC—Biltmore Cabaret
- Sat. Sept. 17—Seattle, WA—Neumos
- Wed. Sept. 21—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line Music Cafe
- Thu. Sept. 22—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall Fri.
- Sept. 23—Detroit, MI—Sanctuary
- Sat. Sept. 24—Toronto, ON—Longboat Hall Mon.
- Sept. 26—Boston, MA—Crystal Ballroom
- Wed. Sept. 28—Brooklyn, NY—Elsewhere
- Fri. Sept. 30—Philadelphia, PA—World Cafe Live
- Sat. Oct. 1—Washington, DC—Songbyrd
- Tue. Nov. 1—Leeds, UK—Wardrobe
- Wed. Nov. 2—Glasgow—Mono
- Thu. Nov. 3—Manchester—Band On The Wall
- Fri. Nov. 4—Dublin, IE—Whelan’s
- Sun. Nov. 6—Liverpool, UK—Zanzibar
- Tue. Nov. 8—Nottingham, UK—Metronome
- Wed. Nov. 9—Bristol, UK—Thekla
- Thu. Nov. 10—London, UK—Electric Brixton
- Sat. Nov. 12—Cardiff, UK—The Gate
- Sun. Nov. 13—Birmingham, UK—Hare and Hounds
- Mon. Nov. 14—Brighton, UK—Komedia
- Wed. Nov. 16—Paris, FR—FMR
- Thu. Nov. 17—Cologne, DE—Artheatre
- Fri. Nov. 18—Brussels, BE—Rotonde - Botanique
- Sun. Nov. 20—Amsterdam, NL—Bitterzoet
- Mon. Nov. 21—Hamburg, DE—Molotow Skybar
- Tue. Nov. 22—Copenhagen, DK—Hotel Cecil
- Thu. Nov. 24—Berlin, DE—Badehaus Fri.
- Fri. Nov. 25—Munich, DE—Strom w/ Julia Jacklin