Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal Image : Disney

Disney’s newest animated feature takes viewers to the the radiant, lush, and enchanting Colombian town of Encanto, where the Madrigals live. In Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) voices 15-year-old Mirabel Madrigal, the only person in her vibrant town without magical abilities. Mirabel’s family and fellow Encanto residents harness powers such as shape-shifting, telekinesis, super-human strength, and the ability to befriend plants and animals. In her small town, she becomes the “not-special special” heroine who must save the magic surrounding Encanto.

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” Beatriz says in a press release. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.

“I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride,” Beatriz continues. “As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all.”

The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero (La Bruja), Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show), Afro-Colo mbian singer Adassa, Diane Guerrero (Orange Is The New Black), singer Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda (Pobre Diabla), Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan. Zootopia co-directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush join playwright Charise Castro Smith as the directors of Encanto.



17-time Grammy winner singer Carlos Vives lent his skills for the film, with the trailer debuting his song Colombia, Mi Encanto. Vives, a native of Santa Marta, Colombia, says, “This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia. I can’t wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the ‘encanto’ of Colombians.” Busy as ever, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) also wrote original music for Encanto.

Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.

