Our most pressing questions ahead of Succession's final season

With the fourth (and final!) episodes of HBO's flagship drama just around the corner, let's dig into the show's many loose ends

Cindy White
Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin in Succession season four
Photo: Claudette Barius/HBO

Speculating about what’s going to happen next on Succession has become something of a national pastime. Now that we know the upcoming fourth season of this stellar HBO show will be its last, though, that guessing game has changed considerably. As we enter the final stretch, we know that wherever these characters end up ... is where they end up. And everything is on the table.

Ever since ruthless CEO and Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) suffered a stroke in the series premiere, the subject of the show’s title has been on everyone’s mind, on-screen and off. That is, which of his children will he leave in charge of his company when he eventually has to step down? At this point, we’re pretty sure his answer would be “none of them,” but even Logan fucking Roy can’t escape the ravages of time—although he may be able to burn the ones he’s supposed to love before it’s all over.

So here, for the last time, are the questions we most want to see answered in Succession’s next season, which kicks off on March 26. You can’t bet on much in this show, but we can confidently wager the road ahead will be anything but smooth. After all, “You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Gregs.”

Succession Season 4 | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max
1. How will Shiv handle Tom’s betrayal?

Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook
Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

At the end of season three, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayed Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) by informing Logan of their coup plans in time for Logan to take evasive action and get their mother involved to quash their ability to outvote him. At first, they still didn’t know who tipped off Logan, but a friendly shoulder tap between him and Tom set off alarm bells for Shiv. (Snook’s performance in that final scene is masterful.)

What will Shiv do with the knowledge that Tom is responsible for her losing her stake in her father’s company? Will she share her suspicions with her brothers? Will she confront Tom directly or let him continue to believe she isn’t onto him? And what about their already rocky marriage? Shiv has made her feelings—or lack of feelings—for Tom perfectly clear, and now he doesn’t need her to climb the corporate ladder anymore. Plus, he has Greg to be the Sporus to his Nero.

2. Will Mattson burn Logan?

Alexander Skarsgård
Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

Logan’s children have plenty of longstanding personal resentments against him, but the big split at the end of last season was all business. Kendall, Shiv, and Roman teamed up (a move that seemed impossible earlier in the season) to fight Logan’s plan to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård), the Elon Musk-like founder of a tech company called GoJo. What started out as “a merger of equals” became an offer of acquisition, to which the Roy siblings were firmly opposed. But by that point, Logan had lost so much faith in his progeny that he’d rather sell the company to an outsider than let any of them run it.

Logan may have won the battle, but now he’ll have to live with the consequences. Will there be any culture clash between the old guard of Waystar Royco and the forward-looking GoJo? Mattson doesn’t seem to take any of the Roy children seriously. (Why would he?) Whatever promises he might have made, he might be one of the few people in Logan’s orbit who isn’t scared of him. Will Mattson finally be the one to fuck over the bulletproof “tank man?” The power Logan has in the future will be at the discretion of this new CEO. And giving up that power may bring Logan more regret than anything else.

3. Is Logan pursuing a new wife and heir?

Brian Cox, Zoe Winters
Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

It’s one thing to suspect that your dad is sleeping with his much younger assistant. It’s another to find evidence that he might be trying to get a baby out of it. When the Roy children discover that Kerry (Zoe Winters) has been mixing maca root into his smoothies, Connor (Alan Ruck) comes right out and tells them that, “He’s working on his baby batter.” Let’s not underestimate Kerry, who could very well become the fourth Mrs. Roy.

Logan keeps his circle of trust small, and Kerry may be the only one inside it who isn’t a high-level executive or a family member. Could she have aspirations for something greater? Several fan theories about her have been circulating since early last season. Is she a mole sent to spy on the family? Could she be setting Logan up for a claim of sexual harassment? Logan tends to have a blind spot when it comes to women. And she may be able to give him another kid to fuck up now that the others (with the possible exception of Connor) have abandoned him.

4. Will Connor ever get any respect?

Alan Ruck
Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

Speaking of Connor, no matter what he does, he will always be the forgotten son. (Also, to be fair, he’s an idiot.) The only child of Logan’s first wife, he faces constant ridicule and disregard from his half-siblings. He finally stood up for himself in the season-three finale after hearing Kendall refer to himself as “the eldest son” right in front of him. Of course, he then proceeded to turn what was supposed to be Kendall’s intervention into a petulant woe-is-me rant, so maybe Connor isn’t quite the noble pariah he likes to think he is. (He’s not.) Say what you will about Kendall, Shiv, and Roman, they’ve all got sharp wits and business savvy. Connor, on the other hand, is all bluster. He’s smart enough to know everyone is laughing at him, but lacks the self-awareness to get why.

With his younger siblings on the outs, Connor might be the only one left in good standing with Logan—if he can manage to contain his Connor-ness long enough (not likely). Now that he and his escort-turned-girlfriend-turned-fiance Willa are headed down the aisle, perhaps his aspirations will grow beyond collecting obscure historical memorabilia and a quixotic run for president. Or is that still his goal, even though his family is backing someone else? (Sidebar: Picking a presidential candidate because they say racist things and get TV ratings could backfire.) He’s still got his “Conheads” behind him.

There’s another missing piece when it comes to Connor: his mother, Logan’s first wife. We haven’t heard much about her or her marriage to Logan. What happened during that three-year period when Connor didn’t see his father? Would hearing about his difficult childhood make Connor any more sympathetic the next time he says something obnoxiously arrogant or goes on about how terrible it is for those born rich to pay taxes?

5. What will happen with Gerri and Roman?

Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron
Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

Roman Roy is an objectively terrible person by any standard, but Culkin’s disarming presence makes him the least objectionable Roy sibling (not a high bar). You can’t help wishing he’d grow up, escape his daddy issues, and somehow develop a conscience. He came the closest to the promise of that more mature version under the mentorship of Waystar Royco general counsel Gerri Kellman (J. Smith Cameron). He also might be legitimately in love with her, and we are here for it.

It started as an infatuation that seemed like just another expression of his depraved tendencies. Over time it evolved into something more meaningful (at least for him). While everyone else treated him like the court jester—and to be fair his behavior often warranted it—Gerri saw the potential in him and tried to mentor him as best she could. Unfortunately, she couldn’t stop him from mistakenly sending a dick pic meant for her to his dad’s phone instead, blowing up his chances to become the favored heir. Things between them cooled off after that.

Then they went from cool to positively frigid when Roman and his siblings failed in their coup attempt against their father. With Gerri choosing Logan’s (and her own) side over Roman’s, does that mean their little flirtation is over? That would be a shame. Is their relationship problematic? Yes, absolutely, in so many ways. Does the fact that they’re now on opposing sides make things more complicated? For sure. Are we going to root for them anyway? Um, yes?

6. Have we underestimated Cousin Greg?

Nicholas Braun
Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

The bizarre and endlessly fascinating relationship between Tom and Greg has produced some of Succession’s funniest moments, and now these two awkward outsiders have finally secured top(ish) positions in the Roy empire. Sure, it may be a crumbling empire—and they had to turn their backs on family to get there—but they’ll take whatever power they can scrape together. Greg has come a long way from nepo-baby hanger-on to Tom’s attack dog. Will he be content to sit at the “bottom of the top” for long? Or will he keep climbing, possibly past his former mentor/bully?

Greg’s greatest advantage is that everyone constantly underestimates him. Tom did when he asked him to shred the incriminating cruise ship documents. Ever the opportunist, Greg had the foresight to copy them first, and keep them as leverage to get what he wanted. To illustrate how calculating he can be, just look at his love life. Both Tom and Kendall thought Comfrey (one of Kendall’s crisis PR advisors) was out of Greg’s league, yet when he asked her out at Kendall’s birthday party she agreed. Then he traded up for an even, in his eyes, better romantic prospect at Caroline’s Italian wedding by chatting up a contessa.

Has Greg learned to be cutthroat by watching the Roys? Or was the capacity for treachery always within him, since he’s a Roy himself? The idea that he may be the last one standing by the end isn’t as far-fetched now as it might have seemed at the beginning of the series. As Greg succinctly puts it, “What am I going to do with a soul anyways?”

7. Who will come out on top in the end?

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin
Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Succession has never held back in showing how despicable its characters are, so it makes it hard to root for any one of them individually. Seeing the Roy siblings (minus Connor) working together as a team, though, united in support of each other and against their abusive egomaniac father, we do pull for them. Will the unity they found at the end of season three last for long? Will they set off on their own and start a new company in direct competition with the mega-conglomerate that is now Waystar Royco GoJo? Or will we finally see Succession fulfill the promise of its title by the end of the series?

Logan still has a few cards left to play. At some point or another, it looked like any one of the Roy children could take over the company. Could he lure one or more of them back to his side after so many broken promises? Does Logan even need a business incentive when all they’ve ever really wanted deep down is their father’s love? Maybe by the end of the series, they’ll finally accept that all the money, power, and privilege in the world is never going to fill that void. Then again, maybe nobody learns a damn thing.

