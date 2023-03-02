Our most pressing questions ahead of Succession's final season

Speculating about what’s going to happen next on Succession has become something of a national pastime. Now that we know the upcoming fourth season of this stellar HBO show will be its last, though, that guessing game has changed considerably. As we enter the final stretch, we know that wherever these characters end up ... is where they end up. And everything is on the table.

Ever since ruthless CEO and Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) suffered a stroke in the series premiere, the subject of the show’s title has been on everyone’s mind, on-screen and off. That is, which of his children will he leave in charge of his company when he eventually has to step down? At this point, we’re pretty sure his answer would be “none of them,” but even Logan fucking Roy can’t escape the ravages of time—although he may be able to burn the ones he’s supposed to love before it’s all over.



So here, for the last time, are the questions we most want to see answered in Succession’s next season, which kicks off on March 26. You can’t bet on much in this show, but we can confidently wager the road ahead will be anything but smooth. After all, “You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Gregs.”