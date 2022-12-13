The GMA3 tabloid scandal continues to have real-life (or, on-air) repercussions. Previously, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, hosts of the Good Morning America offshoot, were exposed by the Daily Mail for an alleged affair. The duo continued to host the show through a week of viral jokes and heightened interest before being pulled off-air temporarily by ABC News President Kim Godwin.

In a memo to network employees on Monday morning (obtained by CNN), Godwin confirmed that an internal probe had been launched concerning the alleged couple. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News. Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being,” Godwin wrote. “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

In a previous memo, Godwin stated that “the relationship is not a violation of company policy” and indicated that Robach and Holmes had been benched only because the media firestorm surrounding them had become an “internal and external distraction.” (Godwin also asked employees to refrain from gossiping about the situation.)

Advertisement

However, it now appears that the network is taking a closer look as to whether company policy may have been violated after all. A source tells CNN that the probe is focusing “in part” on whether the hosts broke the contractual morality clause, a standard practice that would “forbid them from behaving in a way that may cause harm to the reputation of the company.” The Daily Beast reports that “the couple’s expense reports are being scrutinized.” There have also been persistent rumors that Holmes had multiple extramarital romantic relationships with coworkers at GMA3.

Given the viral nature of this story, it seems likely there will be a lot of public interest in the outcome of this probe.