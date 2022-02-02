The French Connection (Available 2/1)

Don Ellis’ jarring score accompanies a credits sequence that takes less than a minute to take care of business before dropping viewers in the middle of the action in the French port of Marseilles, where an undercover French cop eats a slice of pizza as he watches some gangsters. He won’t last much longer. But when we see Gene Hackman’s Popeye Doyle doing the same thing on the other side of the Atlantic, it’s almost as if he didn’t die at all. That, the film suggests, is the way it is with cops and crooks, now and forever. It’s an eternal struggle with no clear winners ...

Friedkin never tries to shake off the grit of the real, using New York locations brilliantly, and finding moments of cinéma vérité poetry in seemingly casual moments, like [a] shot in which a watchful Doyle stands in the cold, choking down pizza and coffee while the bad guys enjoy a feast. Friedkin packs the film with moments like those, building tension out of the drudgery of police work, then exploding into scenes like the justly famous car-vs.-subway chase.

I’d seen moments from that chase for years, held up as an example of what makes the film great. And it is a great sequence. But it’s even better in context, arriving after many scenes of false starts, wrong turns, and frustrating dead ends, like a brilliantly staged cat-and-mouse game on the subway involving Doyle and Fernando Rey’s smooth French gangster. The explosions have even more impact when you first get to see the fuses slowly burning down. It’s what most imitators don’t get. You can put together the most exciting sequence ever filmed, and it won’t matter—or at least won’t matter beyond the seconds it takes to unfold—if the material around it isn’t there. [Keith Phipps]