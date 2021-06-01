The Alamo Drafthouse lives, opening five new theaters

Jeff Bridges having a blast at the Drafthouse, like many of us in the future Photo : Rick Kern/Getty Images for CBS Films

The closing of the ArcLight, Pacific Theaters, and Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles was a big blow to movie lovers in the supposed holy land of American moviemaking. Once thought unimaginable, the closures were enough to spread fears that the movies won’t be returning once we’re all vaccinated (which reminds me: get vaccinated). A future in which all movies come directly to Netflix, and we never get to see Mank on the big screen? Horrible. Just horrible.

Luckily, there have been some glimmers of hope in recent weeks, primarily the return of the Alamo Drafthouse, the iconic movie chain known for providing audiences with beer and burgers during their feature presentation . And, boy, were people ready for those beers, burgers, and a noisy-ish screening of A Quiet Place Part II. The chain’s recently reopened L.A. location boasted sold-out shows for all movies and all times throughout the long Memorial Day weekend. Hell yeah.

“As the country moves forward following the unprecedented 2020 pandemic and moviegoers are returning to theaters, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is excited to announce its continued emergence and growth with the announcement of five new theaters opening this year and next,” the company told Deadline.

To celebrate the return of the Drafthouse, the company also announced that they were officially out of bankruptcy and moving forward on five new theaters in Manhattan, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. The Manhattan location sounds especially exciting as it will also feature a museum. Deadline also reports that the company’s planned Staten Island location will be home to the Flying Guillotine, “a martial arts-inspired bar in partnership with Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA,” is also still under development.

It warms your heart, hearing about all these movie theaters re-opening. Soon, you’ll be able to return to your regularly scheduled programing: Hearing the sound of a fork drop durin g Cruella. We can’t wait.