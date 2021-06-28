The Bachelorette plays truth or dare

Katie Thurston, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe in The Bachelorette Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 28. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): Katie Thurston makes for a solid Bachelorette. Tayshia and Kaitlyn are doing very well as hosts. And last week, the dudes joined together as (almost) one to tell their mutual sort-of girlfriend that Karl is full of shit. All promising stuff! So what comes next? Truth or dare, obviously. Take it away, press release!

A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least.

Katie, we dare you to ask the new arrival if he’s read any books about terminal illness in order to woo you. It’s sort of his thing.

If tonight’s episode makes for good TV, Gwen Ihnat will drop in. If not, check out all the food they don’t eat via our sister site, The Takeout.

Regular coverage

Wild cards



In Treatment (HBO, 9 p.m. and 9:25 p.m., back-to-back episodes, fourth-season finale): “Uzo Aduba is a powerhouse performer, as witnessed in her Emmy-winning work on Orange Is The New Black and Mrs. America. The actress has an innate ability to enrapture audiences with an emotive performance. Her new series further allows her to fully occupy the frame and do just that: Aduba leads HBO’s revival of In Treatment, which initially ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. This reboot (essentially a fourth season) features Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor as the lead instead of Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston. Brooke conducts therapy sessions from her upscale Los Angeles apartment while dealing with personal problems. The show offers the immersive stories of Brooke’s three volatile patients, mostly succeeding in digging into their psyches as well as Brooke’s, even if the journey is convoluted at times. In Treatment attempts to dig into its protagonists’ serious identity issues, unpacking layers of the façades they maintain to hide their real selves from the world.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn, 3:01 a.m.): File this one under “included on the strength of one sentence in the episode description alone”:



When the severed head of a gang member rumbles up the ball chute of a busy suburban bowling alley, Peregrine and James find themselves in a middle of a war between Mods and Rockers, two of Melbourne’s most feared teen gangs.

Ms. Fisher, you have our attention.